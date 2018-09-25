Judith “Judi” A. Matuscak, 79, of Burlington and formerly of Cary, Ill., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and great friend on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.

She was a retired secretary, but continued to work doing various jobs to stay active and keep busy. Judi loved to sew, bake, collect snowmen and birdhouses, and had a passion for dogs.

Judi was the beloved wife of William Matuscak; loving mother of Debbie Hoch (Hutson) and Mark Hutson; cherished grandmother of Lindsey (Chad) Williams, Ryan Gran and Garrett Gran; proud great-grandmother of Chase and Gavin; and dear sister of Charlton Bryan (Susan) McNutt and Adena (John) Huhmann.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Edythe Fern and father, Walter Charlton McNutt.

Funeral Service will take place at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, Ill. on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, Ill. For information, call (815) 459-1760.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments