Theodore F. “Ted” Zervic, Jr., 64, of Waterford, passed away Monday, September 24, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family.

Ted was born in Minneapolis to Theodore Sr. and Marilyn (nee Rogaczewski) Zervic. He spent his early life in Greendale He attended Greendale High School where he earned a full ride scholarship to Marquette University. In the years following he started a family in Muskego.

On April 3, 1995, he was united in marriage to Caroline Young in Las Vegas, Nev. They made their home in Muskego, Las Vegas, New Berlin and eventually Waterford. He worked for 40 years as a Medical Technologist spending the last 23 years with Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington in the lab, where he enjoyed spending time with his coworkers during the night shift.

Ted enjoyed working around the house, putting his artistic touch into every project from tiling to woodworking to landscaping. He was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed harvesting his own grapes and making wine with Carol. They created wine for the Zervic Waterford Winery. He spent Sundays cheering on the Green Bay Packers. He loved spending time with his beloved wife Carol, his daughters and the entire family. His three dogs, Fred, Barney, and Miss Gracie; and cat, Booker T, are considered part of the family as well.

Ted is survived by his mother, Marilyn Zervic; wife, Caroline Zervic; children, Christina (Jimmy) Thoss and Mary (Sean) Ruktoume; step-children, Christopher (Jennifer) Conway and Lori (Dan) Schulz; grandchildren, Zachery, Kylie, McKenna, Alexandra, Austin, Aidan and Alexa; and siblings, Pamela Stockero, Judith Fitzgerald and Michael (Suzy) Zervic.

He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore Zervic, Sr.

Visitation for Theodore will take place Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments