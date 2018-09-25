The family will be holding a Celebration of Life open house for Anita, Ken and Mary at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Avenue, Burlington, Saturday Oct. 6, 2018 from 2 to 4 p.m. Interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove on Friday Oct. 5th, 2018, at 9 a.m.

Anita Ann Geers passed away in Leesburg, Fla. on Jan. 5, 2018, at the age of 83. Kenneth C Geers passed away in Leesburg, Fla. on Feb. 18, 2018, at the age of 85. Mary E Geers passed away in Leesburg, Fla. on Sept. 10, 2018, shortly after celebrating her 59th birthday.

Anita and her loving husband, Ken, were married nine days short of their 62nd anniversary. They were married in Oswego, N.Y. on Jan. 14, 1956.

Anita was born in Delair, N.J. in 1934. She graduated from Oswego High School in Oswego, N.Y. and went on to earn her Registered Nurse degree. She worked in the Health Care field for over 50 years helping people in multiple capacities.

Ken was born in Oswego, N.Y. in 1932. He also graduated from Oswego High School. He worked for over 35 years for the Nestles Corporation in production and distribution. He was an avid sportsman.

Anita and Ken are lovingly remembered by son Michael in Illinois; her brother Jim Weber in New York; granddaughters, Angie in Wisconsin and Nicole in Oregon; grandsons Gar in Oregon and Daniel in Wisconsin; great granddaughters Gabby, Vivienne, Gigi and Hadley; as well as great grandsons Harrison and Owen.

Mary was born in Oswego, N.Y. in 1959. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1978. She enjoyed her career as a hair stylist and spent her last years helping and supporting her mother and father in Leesburg.

Mary is survived by her daughter Angie; son Daniel; and grandchildren, Vivienne, Harrison and Owen.

