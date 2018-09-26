By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School boys soccer team closed a streak of nine matches in two weeks with a win over one of the state’s better teams.

The Wolverines beat Delavan-Darien 2-1 Sept. 15 in the third-place match of the Dillett Memorial Invitational at New Berlin West High School.

Waterford (9-4, 3-1 SLC) played Southern Lakes Conference matches Tuesday at home against Badger and Thursday at home against Elkhorn.

The Wolverines’ next match is an SLC match Sept. 25 at home against Union Grove. The match is Waterford’s Youth Night, and members of the Waterford Parks & Recreation soccer program are invited to watch the match and be recognized on the field at halftime.

Waterford and Delavan-Darien (9-3, 2-2 SLC) are in the SLC, but the match in the Dillett Memorial Invitational does not count as a conference match.

“It’s a big win for the Waterford program,” coach Dan Prailes said. “Mike Hyland had 10 saves and the defense stopped the Delavan attack multiple times.”

The Comets entered the match ranked fourth in Division 3 in the most recent Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

Prailes said the Wolverines trailed 1-0 in the 38th minute. Chris Estrada evened the score with a goal in the 50th minute, assisted by Jack DeGreef.

Jack DeGreef scored the game-winning goal in the 74th minute, off an assist from Estrada.

Waterford lost 3-0 to New Berlin West (6-1-2) Sept. 15 and missed an opportunity to advance to the title game.

The Wolverines opened the tournament Sept. 14 with a 4-1 victory over Milwaukee’s Christo Rey Jesuit High School (3-5).

Drew DeGreef scored two goals. Jack DeGreef scored and Owen Mehring each scored once.

West beat Milwaukee’s St. Anthony High School 3-0 in the tournament’s title match.

The Wolverines beat SLC rival Burlington 5-0 Sept. 13 in a SLC match at Waterford. Prailes said Waterford controlled the match start to finish and did not allow the Demons (3-5, 0-3 SLC) any offense.

The Wolverines led 2-0 at halftime after goals from Drew DeGreef and Sam Torhorst. Adian Tyma, Jacob Cheever and Adison Tyma scored in the second half for Waterford.

Before beating the Comets 2-1 in the Dillett Memorial Invitational Waterford lost a SLC match 2-1 Sept. 11 at Delavan-Darien High School in Delavan.

