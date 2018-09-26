Incumbent Gov. Scott Walker said he’s is fully aware that he’s trailing challenger Tony Evers in recent polls. He’s also convinced conditions are right to score a comeback victory on election night.

The Republican governor points to Sen. Ron Johnson’s 2016 come-from-behind win over Russ Feingold as the roadmap.

The challenge, Walker said, will be to ramp up the campaign, entice voters and tout the state’s improved economy.

This is just one of the takeaways from a wide-ranging interview Walker had with Standard Press Editor Jason Arndt this week. Among the other topics are the impact of Foxconn, school financing and health care reform.

The interview with Walker – the Standard Press plans a similar interview with Evers – is just one of the stories featured in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

WESTERN ALLIANCE: Representatives from Western Racine County communities met Tuesday to discuss a variety of regional planning issues – most notably the need to address anticipated growth spurred by the massive Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant.

FARM TO TABLE; Burlington’s Farmers Market launched what organizers hope becomes a new tradition by hosting a farm to table dinner featuring locally sourced foods and beverages.

CHILD NEGLECT ALLEGED: A Kansasville woman with a reported drug addiction is accused of leaving her two children unsupervised earlier this month. Kristen Manderfield, 32, is charged with two counts of child abandonment and two counts of neglecting a child, in Racine County Circuit Court.

MIRACLE MIKE: A star high school football player from the area is making what his parents say is a miraculous recovery after he suffered a broken neck while jumping into a swimming pool.

WEBLY SIDELINED: Burlington High School’s star receiver Nick Webley suffered a broken ankle Friday, but the Demons prevailed over Westosha Central in Southern Lakes Conference football play.

