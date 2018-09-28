Farm to Table Dinner celebrates Burlington Farmer’s Market

By Jason Arndt

Editor

For its first decade, the Burlington Farmers Market never hosted a Farm to Table Dinner, until Saturday when hundreds flocked to Mike and Barb’s Green Acres Farm in the Town of Burlington.

The Farm to Table Dinner, which featured locally produced food and beverages, replaces the Harvest Dinner previously held at Veterans Terrace.

Unofficially, according to Market Manager Carol Reed, the Farm to Table Dinner was a celebration of the Farmers Market’s tenure.

“We didn’t really market it as that, but it is kind of a celebration of 10 years,” she said.

Reed said the Farm to Table Dinner offered vendors an opportunity to gain exposure to their food, wine and beer typically sold during Thursday’s normal market hours.

Additionally, with the exposure, she hopes it bolstered support for each vendor.

“We hope to see a lot more people come to visit the market, and know how important meeting, buying and supporting local vendors and farmers are,” she said.

“That is one of our goals tonight, we really stretched our outreach and did a lot of invites and there are a lot of people here this evening that were not familiar with the market, so we wanted to introduce people to that as well.”

Chef Mike Ruiz of Rugan’s in Burlington prepared all the dishes, which included beef from Nettesheim Farms, three vegetable varieties, and salad, among other items.

“Everything that we have here is local, the beers, the wine, food, everything is local,” Reed said.

To read the full story see the Sept. 27 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

