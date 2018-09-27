Waterford Union High School will celebrate homecoming Sept. 29 through Oct. 6 with a long list of activities to generate school spirit.

The theme for this year’s celebration is School of Rock, according to school officials.

Among the activities planned for the week are window decorating, powder puff football games, a parade, a football game against the Union Grove Broncos and fireworks to cap off the celebration.

The Paint the Town window-decorating contest will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 29. Students will decorate windows of buildings in downtown Waterford. The painted windows will remain on display throughout the week.

Windows will be judged in various categories, and winners will be announced at the football game on Oct. 5.

Throughout the week, students have the opportunity to participate in the Dress-up Day Class Challenge. Winners among the students and staff will be announced at the pep rally on Oct. 5.

The dress-up days for homecoming week are: Oct. 1, Hawaiian Shirt Day; Oct. 2, Tie Dye Day; Oct. 3, Class Color Day; Oct. 4, Throw Back Thursday; Oct. 5, Spirit Day.

Powder puff football games featuring competition among the school’s female students will be played beginning at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3 on the school’s athletic field.

Homecoming court is voted on by the entire student body and the winners will be introduced at the pep assembly on Oct. 5.

The homecoming parade will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 5. Participating units will gather at 5:15 p.m. in the school parking lot near Door No. 1. The parade route is new due to road construction in Waterford.

The parade will begin on Water Street, head south to Washington Street and west to Field Drive before continuing west on Barnes Drive to Woodfield Elementary School where the parade will end.

Floats will be judged in various categories and winners will be announced at the football game on Oct 5.

The game will begin at 7 a.m.

Immediately after the game, the Student Council will host a fireworks display.

The homecoming dance, hosted by W Club, will be held Oct. 6 from 7 to 11 p.m. in the school commons.

