Second annual fundraiser for girl’s family set for Saturday

By Alex Johnson

Correspondent

Bardet-Bidel syndrome is a rare genetic disease that hinders vision and causes kidney complications in one of 250,000 people worldwide.

Nora Lawton is one of the people who have the disease, and for the second straight year, her family is inviting the community to attend a fundraiser to offset medical expenses with some proceeds benefiting Marshfield Hospital.

Nora and her family frequently visit Marshfield Clinic, which has specialized staff equipped to treat and manage her condition, and is one of a few hospitals nationally to have the services.

The fundraiser titled “Through Nora’s Eye’s: The Hope Foundation for Nora Lawton” is hosted by Mayor Jeannie Hefty and will be held Saturday at Burlington’s Riverside Park from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The event features a 5K run/walk, music, raffle prizes, a bounce house and games for children along with concessions.

Registration for the 5K run/walk begins at 10 a.m. and runs until the event start at 11 a.m.

Pre-registration for the 5K run/walk costs $20 per person. On-site registration is $25.

While all participants receive a drawstring bag filled with various items, the first 80 registrants will take home a beverage glass with the logo of this year’s event emblazoned on it.

To register, visit the Lawton’s Hope Foundation website at noraseyes.com, where people can also learn more about Nora’s condition.

This summer, the Lawton family discovered the disease had begun to take a toll on Nora’s kidneys, something that her doctors say happened earlier than expected.

“Portions of proceeds raised at the event will support Nora and her family in their frequent trips to the Marshfield Clinic as well as help the family with related medical costs,” according to the Through Nora’s Eyes press release. “A portion of the proceeds will also directly support the BBS Clinic at Marshfield Clinic.”

