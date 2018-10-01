Ora M. Sommers, 88, of Burlington, passed away Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove. Ora was born Jan. 25, 1930, to Clyde and Helen (nee Hansen) Pearson in Beloit. Her early life was spent in Kenosha where she attended school. She was united in marriage to Eugene Sommers on Oct. 21, 1946, in Kenosha at Friedens Lutheran Church. Following their marriage they resided in Little Rock, Ark., then relocated to Burlington in 1948. Eugene passed away June 6, 2010.

Ora worked as a clerk at Don’s Liquor Store and Kolm’s SuperValu for many years. She was a member of Cross Lutheran Church. She was very active in the community. She was involved with the Election Board, volunteered with Love Inc., active in Girls Scouts and Boy Scouts, and president of her Apartment’s Sunshine Club. She loved to play cards, take trips to the Casino and getting away to her cabin in Portage. Ora was an avid Packers Fan and always wore her “Starr” Jersey for the games.

Ora is survived by her children, Jack (Linda) Sommers of Burlington, Kitty (Tom) Sieker of Crivitz, Amy (Bob) Bray of Elkhorn and Keith (Michele) Sommers of Burlington; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a grandson, a great-granddaughter and a sister, Elva.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove and to her special friend Penny Wiora for all their care and compassion.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at noon at the Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in Kenosha following the service.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

