Ralph H. Tenhagen, 93, of Burlington, passed away on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.

Ralph was born in Burlington on July 14, 1925, to Henry and Amalia (nee Jacobs) Tenhagen. He spent his early life in Burlington where he attended St. Mary’s Grade School. From July 19, 1944 through August 2, 1946, Ralph served in the United States Army 43rd Infantry Division in the Phillippines.

On Nov. 13, 1948 at St. Charles Church in Burlington, he was united in marriage to Betty Bodden. After marriage, they resided in Burlington where they raised their family. He has been a life-long resident of Burlington for 93 years. Ralph was an assembler for the J.I. Case Company Transmission Plant. He was a member of the Burlington VFW and a life-long member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He was also a volunteer firefighter and Assistant Chief for the Town of Burlington, Hose Co. No. 2. He enjoyed family gatherings and was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling.

Ralph is survived by his children, Susan Tenhagen of Oak Creek, Colo., Kathleen (Tom) Wojciechowski of Washburn, Barbara (George) Manseau of Des Plaines, Ill., Timothy (Patty) Tenhagen of McHenry, Ill., and Peggy (Dale) Hintz of Greendale; daughter-in-law, Charlene Tenhagen of Burlington; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; son, Daniel Tenhagen; brothers, Alvin, Harold “Hap”, Roland, Stanley, Edwin, Francis “Fritz”, John, Richard “Red” and Norbert; and sisters, Margaret Wiechert and Jeanne Kosterman.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Arbor View Assisted Living and Memory Care, along with the Aurora Hospice staff for their care of Ralph during this time.

Services for Ralph were held Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment took place following the service at St. Mary Cemetery in Burlington.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments