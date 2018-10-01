Frank Charles Deak, 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, at his home in Matlacha, Fla., surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born on Aug. 20, 1920, in Kenosha to Frank and Katherine (nee Kempf) Deak. He was married to his loving wife, Margaret Jane (nee Olds) Deak for 55 years.

Frank was a dedicated and successful farmer and owner of Deak’s Sod Farm in Union Grove, and for a period of time was Wisconsin’s largest sod grower. He also grew potatoes, onions, corn and soybeans. He had a deep passion for farming and the agricultural industry. He loved raising his family in Waterford and enjoyed many gatherings with family and friends at his lovely home on Gale Circle. On numerous occasions he and Jane hosted the annual “Milford Club” Party at their home and enjoyed the joyous celebration with many of their close friends.

After retiring at age 65, Frank and his wife, Jane, enjoyed their many fishing trips to Alaska where he loved catching Red Salmon in Alaska’s River Country, enjoyed their summer log home in Presque Isle, and winter home in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Frank later sold both homes and purchased a home in Matlacha, Fla. where he lived the past several years. Frank had a passion for life and lived each day to the absolute fullest. He traveled to Alaska 14 times. It was his favorite place in the world. We will miss you so much, Dad.

Frank is survived by his son, Richard (Kay) Deak; daughters, Christine (Dennis) Collins and Julianne (Russ) Odders; daughter-in-law, Tracey Deak; loving grandchildren, Amanda (Jarred) Fiehweg, Emily (Sean) Lacey, Kristi (Tim) Riebe, Kyle Deak, Ryan (Vanessa) Odders, Elizabeth Odders, Tyler Deak, Megan Deak; and 16 wonderful great grandchildren.

Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Margaret Jane; son, Frank Charles Deak III; brothers, Joseph and Henry Deak, and sister, Margaret Frederick.

A private family memorial service for Frank was held at his son’s home on Oct. 1, 2018 in Cape Coral, Fla.

Special thanks to the Hope Hospice team. Their compassion and support meant so much to the family in their time of need.

Coral Ridge Funeral Home, Cape Coral, Fla. is serving the family.

