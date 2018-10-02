Rocco Robert Lauria, of Waterford, passed quietly in the early morning hours of Sept. 28, 2018, with Lois, his wife of 61 years, alongside him at Elder Care Cottages.

Rocco was born on April 7, 1934, in Milwaukee. He was a machinist and tool and die maker serving his apprenticeship at Rexnord; working at Pabst, Delco, American Can plant and Milwaukee Electric Tool. In 1974, Rocco and his wife Lois (nee Theys) purchased a hobby farm in Waterford. In retirement, they moved to Brown’s Lake. Rocco served as a sergeant in the United States Army. He was a member of the Tichigan Lake Lion’s Club, the Knights of Columbus and a long time member of St. Thomas Aquinas Waterford where many volunteer hours were given. Rocco spent the last 20 years in a fierce fight with MDS and leukemia.

Rocco is survived by his wife, Lois; six daughters, Veronica (Robbie), Lisa (David), Kim (Ron), Chris Ann (Tim), Andrea (Marcus), and Ann Marie (Al); and son-in-law, Dave Banta. He was the proud and loving grandpa of 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Rocco’s family thanks the staffs of Elder Care Cottages and the Milwaukee VA Medical Center for their extraordinary care and kindness.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 305 S. 1st St. Waterford. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rocco’s name may be made to the family, The Fischer House Wisconsin, 5000 W. National Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53295 or St. Thomas Aquinas Parish.

Heritage Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.heritagefuneral.com.

