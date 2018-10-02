Richard Koput, 81, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sept. 26, 2018.

Richard was born to Frank and Stella (nee Ferfecki) Koput on Dec. 12, 1936. He was raised and attended school in Soveski before joining the Army where he was in the Special Forces. After returning home from serving his country, Richard lived in Milwaukee and Wind Lake. After marrying Carol Buege, they resided in Waterford for the past 12 years. Richard was employed as a painter for local 781 painters union for 27 years. Richard loved to have fun with family and friends watching the Packers and Brewers. He will surely be missed.

Richard is survived by four children, Sue (Bruce) Jackson, Michael (Debbie Gasper), Judy and Tim; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Rosie (Roy) Dettman.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wives, Carol, Connie and Beverly; and brothers, Ronald and Robert.

A private memorial gathering will take place at a later date.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family.

