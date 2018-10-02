The Burlington High School Athletic Wall of Fame selection committee will soon be selecting the incoming class for 2018-19.

The selection process will take place in early October, with the actual event happening on Feb. 15, 2019.

Community members are encouraged to nominate former elite athletes, coaches, administrators, and supportive community members who have contributed their time and efforts to fulfill the mission of Burlington High School and it’s athletic program.

Official nomination forms can be picked up at the Burlington High School activities office or by visiting: basd.k12.wi.us.

Search for: Burlington High School Athletic Wall of Fame.

