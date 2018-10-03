The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Fox River in the Burlington area.

As of 5:37 a.m. Wednesday the river level was at 10.3 feet. Flood stage in the area is 11 feet.

The Weather Service is predicting minor flooding as the river rises to a high of 11.1 feet by Friday morning. It is predicted to fall below flood stage by early Friday afternoon.

At 11 feet, the river will floods portions of Riverside Park, according to the Weather Service. Portions of Brever Road about four miles south of Burlington are under water, the agency said.

About 4 inches of rain fell in the Burlington area from the period stretching from Saturday evening into early Tuesday.

