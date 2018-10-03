Since 1924, Burlington’s Memorial Hospital has carried a name that honored soldiers who lost their lives in service to their country.

The name changed this week, however, when Aurora Health Care labeled the campus – which also includes the Burlington Clinic – Aurora Medical Center.

The new name reflects the growing range of services offered at the site and is in keeping with the state’s largest health care provider’s branding at other sites, according to Aurora officials.

That is just one of the stories in this week's edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

THEY WANT YOU: Do you have what it takes? That is the question presented on billboards in, and around, the Town of Lyons to recruit volunteer firefighters for the fire department. The billboards, according to Town of Lyons Fire Chief Neal Lara, was made possible through an $80,000 federal grant awarded to the department in 2017.

DARK STORE BATTLE: Whenever big box retailers such as Walmart use the dark store loophole to avoid paying higher taxes, residents and small businesses must pick up the difference. The City of Burlington, which has not experienced any big box retailers employing the strategy, could join the dozens of other municipalities in lobbying to end the practice after the Common Council discussed the issue Oct. 2.

FLOOD PROTECTION: City of Burlington officials are seeking input from owners of more than 30 residential and business properties in the flood zone on whether Burlington should enroll in a Federal Emergency Management Association Community Rating System.

‘NOISES OFF’ The Haylofters will present a play within a play this month when the Burlington community theater stages “Noises Off.” The play, which is slated for an eight-show run Oct. 11 through 14 and 18 through 21, is a comedic farce that takes a look at the inner workings of a theatrical production.

DEMONS WIN BIG: The lions met the lambs Sept. 28 in a Southern Lakes Conference high school football game at Burlington High School’s Don Dalton Stadium. Burlington routed Delavan-Darien 47-6 and became playoff eligible in the WIAA’s Division 2 with the victory.

