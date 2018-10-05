Donald J. Roscoe, Jr., 72, of Midway, Ark., passed away Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Mountain Home, Ark. He was born Oct. 28, 1945, in Sturgeon Bay to Donald and Stanley (Neal) Roscoe. Don was a Veteran of the United States Army, 101st Airborne. He loved his family, traveling to Florida in the winter and playing cards with his poker buddies. For Don, fishing was a passion, winning the Bull Shoals Big Bass two consecutive years.

Don is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynda Roscoe; a son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Tracy Roscoe; a daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Jeff Lahodik; four grandchildren, Kayla, Kyle, Carley and Samantha and two great grandchildren all of Wisconsin; two sisters-in-law, Pat Wilber of Mountain Home, Ark. and Betty Hall of Bull Shoals, Ark.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials donations may be made to the Humane Society of Mountain Home, Arkansas. 2656 Hwy 201 North, Mountain Home, AR 72653.

Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.

