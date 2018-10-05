Your portal for news from the Burlington, Waterford and Union Grove areas
Posted by Ed Nadolski / In News / October 5, 2018
The Burlington High School dance team performs its pep routine with senior boys during the Sept. 28 Homecoming pep assembly. Dance coach Ashley Schilleman said the routine has been an annual tradition at the school. (Photo by Jason Arndt)
