Frederick J. Koldeway, 59, of Burlington, passed away on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at St. Luke’s Medical Center.

Frederick was born in Burlington on Jan. 24, 1959, to Leon and Lou Jane (nee Schatzman) Koldeway. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Salem Central High School. He was a lifelong resident of the Burlington area.

In 1987, in Las Vegas, Nev., he was united in marriage to Rosalie Jones. They continued to make their home in Burlington where they raised their family. Fred worked as a manipulator operator for Scot Forge for 23 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, building projects, and helping with farm work. He especially loved his tractors.

Frederick is survived by his wife, Rosalie; mother, LuJane; children, Jonathan (Taesia) and Joshua (Kelsey); grandchildren, Marcus and Spencer; along with five sisters, five brothers, many brothers and sisters- in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Leon; brother, Mike Koldeway; and nephew Justin Koldeway.

The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that helped care for Fred during this time, along with family and friends for all of their love and help.

A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 19, 2018, at 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 5 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

