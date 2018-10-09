Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave will host his monthly listening session on Wednesday, Oct. 10, in the Village of Waterford.

The session is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St. Area residents are invited to speak with Delagrave on any county-related topic. No appointment is necessary.

“My listening sessions are an important way for me to connect with Racine County residents, listen to ideas and concerns and provide information,” Delagrave said in a news release issued by his office. “Residents should know I am available and accessible to listen to what’s on their minds and offer whatever support is possible through the county.”

Accompanying Delagrave to the listening session will be members of the county executive’s staff and members of various county departments. County supervisors and other elected officials may also attend if their schedules permit.

Listening sessions are typically held on the second Wednesday of each month, though these dates and times are subject to change

