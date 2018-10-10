With the November election less than five weeks away, the Standard Press has begun profiling candidates in the races that will appear on the ballot.

This week’s edition features the candidates for the 21st state Senate District – Republican incumbent Van Wanggaard and Democrat challenger Lori Hawkins.

Both candidates discuss their positions on current topics in extensive interviews with staff member Jason Arndt.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

SGT. SET FOR TRIAL: Former City of Burlington police Sgt. Matt Baumhardt, accused of having sex with an intoxicated woman while on duty, was bound over for trial following his Oct. 3 initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court.

OLD GLORY RELAY: Since Sept. 11, when the Old Glory Relay started at Boston’s Fenway Park, thousands of U.S. Veterans have carried the American Flag, with a mission to make it to San Diego by Veterans Day. The Old Glory Relay squad, known as Team Red, White and Blue, made its arrival into Southeastern Wisconsin on Monday.

RISING FROM THE ASHES: The City of Burlington, like all other Southeast Wisconsin communities, continues to wrestle with the effects of the emerald ash borer. Last Saturday the Burlington Rotary Club put its money and manpower behind an effort to restore the trees in city parks.

FOXCONN LOOMS LARGE: The ongoing impact of Foxconn dominated Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave’s annual budget address Tuesday as the massive construction project in Mount Pleasant continues to send ripples of opportunity and concern throughout the county.

DEMONS WIN SLC CROWN: All season, the Burlington varsity girls volleyball players knew a conference championship was within reach, but the road to glory had to go through archrival Westosha Central. But much like the Demons have done since their last loss in late September, they cruised to victory.

