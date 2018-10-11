Baumhardt is accused of sex assault while on duty

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Former City of Burlington police Sgt. Matt Baumhardt, accused of having sex with an intoxicated woman while on duty, was bound over for trial following his Oct. 3 initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court.

Baumhardt, 30, of Salem Lakes, who posted a $10,000 signature bond, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, online court records show.

Conditions of his bond include refraining from contacting the victim, offering a DNA sample, and appearing at all scheduled court proceedings.

Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch, who found probable cause a felony was committed, bound him over for a Nov. 15 arraignment before Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg.

Baumhardt is charged with two counts of felony third-degree sexual assault and one count of felony misconduct while on duty related to a July 29 incident.

Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele is serving as special prosecutor of the case to avoid a potential conflict of interest in light of the fact Baumhardt worked with prosecutors in the Racine County DA’s office.

Baumhardt resigned Aug. 23 from the City of Burlington Police Department amid an internal investigation of misconduct.

He was placed on paid administrative leave on Aug. 1 until his resignation.

The victim, according to the criminal complaint, told investigators Baumhardt coerced her into having sexual intercourse in exchange for a ride home.

