By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

For the past several years, Waterford Union High School students have been vigorously fundraising for a new playground designed to serve children of all abilities and skill levels.

This week, the heavy lifting on the $100,000 project began taking shape at Whitford Park, 625 N. River Road. Details were discussed at a Village Board meeting Oct. 8.

Thanks to largely sunny skies the first half of this week, village DPW crews were able to pour concrete that will serve as the base for the new playground. It is the first of multiple steps in bringing the new playground to fruition.

Village officials anticipate sharing further details on the playground’s progress on the municipal Facebook page and other communications platforms.

To read the full report on the Village Board meeting see the Oct. 12 edition of the Waterford Post.

