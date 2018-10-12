Romaine L. Wilfert, 85, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at Tender Reflections in Elkhorn.

Romaine was born on the family farm on Apr. 5, 1933, to Joseph and Agnes (nee Toelle) Robers. She grew up on the family farm in New Munster where she attended St. Alphonsus Grade School and graduated from St. Mary High School.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 1956, she was married to Earl Wilfert at St. Alphonsus Church. Following marriage they made their home in Burlington, spending 58 years in a house that they built. Romaine worked as a hairdresser at Eugene’s Salon for many years until she decided to stay home to raise her children. Even after becoming a homemaker, she still did hair for patients at Burlington Hospital and residents at Mount Caramel. She was a member of St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church and was very involved in many aspects of the church. She was a member of the Resurrection Choir, a Lector, a Eucharistic Minister, and a volunteer at St. Mary’s School. She spent many years as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the hospital. Romaine enjoyed reading, scouting, crocheting and knitting, as well as baking. She especially loved to bake desserts. he also enjoyed playing card games such as solitaire, cribbage or any other game that she could play with her husband.

Romaine is survived by her loving husband, Earl; children, Ron (Kris) Wilfert of Antioch, Amy (Joe) Vogt of Burlington, Lynn (Jeff) Zaspel of Fort Atkinson, Joe (Cheryl) Wilfert of Waterford, Beth (Dan) Lynch of Burlington, and Sarah (Kevin) Tomczyk of Burlington; grandchildren, Jason, Zach, Matt, Kelsey, Ashley (Don), Elle (Blake), Keith, Anna, Maia, Greg, Adam (Jennifer), Troy (Kim), Tyler, Ciara, Taylor, Jordan, Braeden, Mason, Josh, and Brooks; and great grandchildren, Audrey, Merryn, Daphne, Lauren, Ilah, Weston, and one more on the way. She is also survived by her siblings, Margie (Jack) Rein, Ralph (Lori) Robers, Rita Iverson, Dianna (Dick) Nienhaus, brothers and sisters-in-law, Lillian Robers, Phyllis Robers, Delores (Bob) Spitzer, and Pat Mahoney; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bert and Claude Robers; infant sister Dorothy; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul Iverson, Jeanette (Jim) Brandes, Rupert Kuhn, Lorayne (Lyndell) Conrad, Jean Mahoney, Richard Wilfert, and Joyce Wilfert.

The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Webber and his staff along with the staff of Tender Reflections, Home Helpers, Lakeland Emergency Room and the second floor, and Seasons Hospice. They would also like to thank all of the friends, neighbors, and care takers, especially Kassy and driver Dan, that made it possible for Earl to visit Romaine every day.

Memorials in Romaine’s name may be made to St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church or Love Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Romaine will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church with the Very Rev. James Volkert officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, Oct. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

