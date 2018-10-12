A high school that is a cherished institution in its community, one that’s served students since 1904, does not have an Athletic Hall of Fame.

That oversight is about to be rectified.

Waterford Union High School is currently seeking nominations for the inaugural class of its Athletic Hall of Fame, according to Athletic and Activities Director Jill Stobber.

The Wolverines inducted the first class into their newly formed Academic Hall of Fame in May of this year. Stobber said the intent was to first focus on the school’s strong tradition in academics and fine arts and then focus on athletics.

“We’re looking to do ours a little bit different than what the academic one looks like,” Stobber said. “Our goal was to have the two, but keep them separate.”

The first class in the Academic Hall of Fame consisted of Scott Gunderson, Lloyd Frye, Harold Ranke, Jim Guth and Barb Graff.

Nominees for the first class in the Athletic Hall of Fame are yet to be determined, and the community has until Oct. 31 to offer input.

Nomination forms are available on the WUHS web site. Go to the District’s home page at http://www.waterforduhs.k12.wi.us. Hover over on the tab marked “District,” and a drop-down menu will show the link for the Athletic Hall of Fame and nomination papers.

There are different categories for nominees – players, coaches, teams and meritorious service.

Nominees that are athletes must be graduates of WUHS for at least 10 years. Criteria for nomination may include outstanding achievement as a WUHS athlete, outstanding achievement at the state or national level, outstanding achievement in any other athletic arena (Olympics, amateur festivals or sports not offered at WUHS), and/or outstanding achievement beyond high school athletics (college career, professional athletics, coaching and commitment to the community).

Nominees that are or were coaches must have worked for the District for at least five years. Staff members must be five years removed from service at WUHS to qualify for the Athletic Hall of Fame or have twenty plus years of service coaching.

Criteria for nomination is number of years and sports coached for WUHS, along with successful levels of conference, regional, sectional and state championships while coaching. Development and growth of the sport while coaching at WUHS and state and/or national recognition for coaching will also be considered.

Teams must be 10 years removed from their time in high school to be nominated. Criteria for nomination will be the record of achievement at league and state levels and the distinction the tam brought to WUHS athletics.

Nominations for meritorious service are to be based on contributions the individual has made in the community and in the area of athletics in the WUHS District. It will include, but not be restricted to, participation as a player, coach, official, organizer, counselor, or donor. The number of years of support and overall commitment to the athletic programs will be considered.

The committee considering nominations consists of Stobber, WUHS cross country coach Nate Schreiber, WUHS baseball coach Lance Bestland and community members Chris Hicks, Dennis Gahagan, Noah Wishau and Jill Saltzmann.

A nomination for any class that does not earn induction remains eligible for five years, and applicants are encouraged to provide additional information for consideration.

Stobber said nominees that are inducted will be honored next year, on the evening of Jan. 25, when the Wolverines boys and girls basketball teams play Southern Lakes Conference games at home against Elkhorn. A banquet at The Cotton Exchange will follow on January

