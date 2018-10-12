By Tim Wester

Union Grove girls golf coach Eric Swanson has been patiently waiting for his team to put it all together.

Swanson finally saw his squad peak at the right time.

The Broncos dominated play to win a WIAA Division 1 Racine Case Regional at Ives Grove Golf Course in Sturtevant Thursday, Sept. 27.

Veronica Parco medaled the event with an 85, while teammate Sydney Staaden finished just two strokes behind to finish second with an 87. Liz Torhorst finished fourth a 90 and Ali Torhorst was sixth a 95.

“I am really proud of the girls for their performance,” Swanson said. “We really haven’t played well as a team all year because we would have one or two players and the others would struggle.

“I’ve been waiting for all the girls to play well on the same day and it finally happened.

It all started with Parco, who sliced through the windy conditions with set the tone.

“Veronica was outstanding today,” Swanson said. “She hit the ball really well despite finding the water on the 18th hole and recording a triple bogey.”

Staadden was almost as steady as Parco finishing second overall, and Liz Torhorst rebounded from a poor showing in her previous match with a strong performance.

“Sydney was very steady and I can’t say enough about Liz,” Swanson said. “She had a career-best round after really struggling the past couple weeks.

Swanson was also pleased with the efforts of Ali Torhorst and Riley Chizek.

“We have come close to having all five players break 100 this year, so to do it at the biggest tournament of the year is very satisfying.”

“Hopefully we can continue to play this well at Sectionals.”

