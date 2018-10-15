Ronald Nicotera, 81, of Goodyear, Ariz., died on Oct 2, 2018.

Ron was born in 1937. He was raised in Twin Lakes, attending Cottage Grade School and graduated from Wilmot High School in 1954. Ron graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Biological Conservation in 1958. He served the State of Wisconsin with the Department of Natural Resources, his entire career. As a conservation manager, he worked on the development of the Bong Air Force base into what is known as Bong State Recreational area in western Kenosha County. Prior to his retirement from State service in 1992, Ron lead the division to protect Wisconsin’s endangered species.

Ron married his high school sweetheart, Marlene Hoffman from Genoa City, in 1958.

Ron’s retirement years were spent in Adams-Friendship and Bonita Springs, Fla. Ron and Marlene relocated to Arizona in 2017 while fleeing Hurricane Erma.

Ron lived a full life, staying active and doing extensive traveling both here and abroad.

Ron is survived by his wife, Marlene; sons, Timothy of Seattle, Wash., Dan of Milwaukee, and Mark of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren, Allison, Emily and Nathan; sister Donna Unseth, Florida; sister-in-law Kay (Marvin) Anderson, Union Grove; and nieces and a nephew who loved him dearly.

