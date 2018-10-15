Patricia Anne Collins, 83, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, at Lakeland Healthcare Center, Elkhorn.

Patricia was born Sept. 21, 1935, to Walter and Eileen (nee Fitzgerald) Connelly in New York City. She was raised and educated in New York City. On Feb. 21, 1959, she was united in marriage to James Collins Jr. in Midland Beach, N.Y. Following their marriage, they resided in New York, then New Jersey, moving to Twin Lakes in 1967. Together they owned and operated the Pink House in Twin Lakes from 1968 to 1973. James passed away February 25, 1980. Patricia also worked as a purchaser for Olsun Electric in Richmond, Ill. for over 40 years and treasured her coworkers there.

Patricia was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Twin Lakes and St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Twin Lakes.

Patricia treasured her family and time spent with them. Taking care of and keeping up with her children, grandchildren and friends was her greatest joy. She also was a loyal Green Bay Packers fan and adored Donald Driver and Aaron Rogers.

Patricia is survived by her children, Kathleen “K.C.” (George) Penzel and James (Marene) Collins; grandchildren, Caitlin (Dwayne) Gibson, Kevin Collins, Jimmy Penzel and Erin Penzel; and grand dogs, Lucky and Howie, who she adored. Following her father’s death and mother’s illness, Patricia was raised by her aunts and uncles, Grace and Jim Mahon, and Mona and Ed Brody. Her cousins, Mary Beekman, Jimmy Mahon, Eileen O’Leary, and John, Ned, Terrance and Cathy Brody were like brothers and sisters to her. She is further survived by Mary Ann McBean, Donna Yeksigian, and Joan Adamcik-Penzel.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and cousins Ned and Terrance.

The family has suggested memorials be made to the Salvation Army.

Patricia’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington, Dr. Randall Schmidt, to Lakeland Nursing Home personnel, The Leedle and Walter families, her friend Tammy Robinson and the Ladies of the Birthday Club for all their care, support and compassion. Also, a thank you to the employees at Kwik Trip on Pine St. from “NY MANA”.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at 10 a.m.at St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington. Burial will follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Twin Lakes.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

