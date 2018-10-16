Richard “Rick” William Rubach, 74, of Burlington, passed away Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at his home.

Rick was born on May 1, 1944, in Burlington to Roger and Ethel (Noble) Rubach. He grew up in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School in 1962. He was married to Sally Fay Scott on June 24, 1967, at the Burlington United Methodist Church. He earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Rick was a middle school math teacher at Denison Middle School in Lake Geneva, for 33 years. During his time at Denison, he served as the athletic director and coached both basketball and track and field.

Rick was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and player. During his life, he played golf, baseball, basketball and football. He also competed in many runs, including a half marathon, with his family. “Papa” enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and was one of their biggest fans. He could often be found on the sidelines of a baseball, soccer or basketball game, dance recital, or gymnastics or running event. Throughout his life, he enjoyed traveling, cruises and spending extended time in Florida. He was a life-long member of the Burlington United Methodist Church.

Rick will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Sally; his children, Laura (Mike) Struebing, and Jim (Autumn and Gretchen) Rubach; and his grandchildren, Isaac, Emma, Ava, Lilly, Michael and Tony.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 18, at Burlington United Methodist Church from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. On Friday, Oct. 19, a short visitation will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m., followed immediately by a memorial service. Rick will be laid to rest at English Settlement Cemetery at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Burlington United Methodist Church.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

