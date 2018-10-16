Arthur L. McCourt, 87, passed away Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at Holton Manor in Elkhorn.

Art was born March 21, 1931 to Charles and Laura (nee Busch) McCourt in Burlington. He attended St. Mary’s Grade School and High School, graduating in 1949. He was selected by the American Legion to attend Badger Boy State. He started his college education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating with a degree in Pharmacy in 1953.

Art returned to Burlington and was employed by Frank Tobin and Leonard Gums at Tobin Drug, where he also worked at the soda fountain and photo counter in his high school years. In the early 1960s, Art and Don Schultz bought Tobin Drug and expanded the business to six retail pharmacy stores located in Burlington, Whitewater, Oconomowoc, Jefferson, and Twin Lakes. He loved the retail pharmacy profession and caring for patients. He acted as a pharmacy intern preceptor and clinical professor to educate young pharmacists. Art was active professionally, winning multiple awards including the Bowl of Hygeia, a professional citation from University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy, and the Distinguished Pharmacy Award from Astra Merck Pharmaceuticals. In 1980, he was voted President of the Wisconsin Pharmaceutical Association. He continued to practice retail pharmacy well into his 80s.

Art answered the call to serve in multiple ways. He was an active member in several organizations including the Jaycees, American Red Cross, March of Dimes, Rotary International, Knights of Columbus, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. His favorite organization was the Burlington Rescue Squad where he was a dedicated member for over 25 years and developed many treasured relationships. He often mentioned that one of his proudest contributions was collaborating with the American Red Cross to implement a countywide immunization program for polio, a devastating disease that he fell victim to at an early age.

In addition to his extensive activity with community organizations, Art was known to be a generous human being, always willing to help support a worthy cause or an individual in need.

Art married Mary Jean Alby after graduating from the University of Wisconsin. They were married for over 25 years and were blessed with six children. Mary now resides at Pine Brooke Pointe in Burlington.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Patricia (Brian) Kuehn, Thomas (Dorene) McCourt, Debra (Timothy) Gorman, Daniel (Jacquelyn) McCourt, Diane (Bryon) Perona and William (Frances) McCourt; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jennifer (Josh), Bryce (Kelly) Andrew, Jonathan (Kari), Dalton, Sydney (Tim) and Morgan; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Connor, Delaney and Laina. He is further survived by his sister Kathleen (Richard) McCarthy, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Rosemary (George) Granger, James (Jane) McCourt, and Jack (Marilyn) McCourt.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials be made to either The Burlington Rescue Squad, 165 West Washington Street, Burlington, WI 53105 or The McCourt Family Scholarship, Fund Number 132663238, at University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy Foundation (Chris Natynski, Director of Development), 777 Highland Avenue, Madison, WI 53705

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, at 10 a.m. at. St. Mary Catholic Church. Friends and relatives can meet with the family on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial of cremains will take place after the service.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments