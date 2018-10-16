David B. “Teddy” “Chappie” Chapman, 62, of Phoenix, Ariz. and formerly Waterford, passed away unexpectedly at home in his sleep on Oct. 6, 2018. He was born on July 20, 1956 in Burlington to the late David E. and Evelyn M. (nee Lancour) Chapman. He was a born again Christian and a private burial was held at Oakwood Cemetery.

Teddy was raised in Waterford and graduated from Waterford Union High in 1974 where he enjoyed playing sports, especially basketball. He worked summers with his grandpa, uncles and cousins asphalting. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1980, he worked in finance at Chrysler Financial for about 30 years. For the last three years, he enjoyed driving for Lyft in Phoenix. He loved watching sport and talking politics.

He is deeply loved by his sister Diana (David) Rickert,; nephew Quinn (Yevfrosyniia) Rickert; and nieces Rebecca and Rachel Rickert, all of Elgin, Ill. He is also survived by his aunts, Sue (Doug) Cederquist of Fresno, Calif. and Delores (Howard) Campbell of Osceola, along with many cousins.

A celebration of life services will be held on Thursday Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church in Waterford. Light lunch, and time with family will follow services.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to Community United Methodist Church.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

