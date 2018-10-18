BASD hosts open house sessions for district voters

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

Burlington Area School District residents have a chance to learn more about the district’s Nov. 6 referendum during a series of open house sessions that began this week.

The first session was held Tuesday and the next session is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. at Karcher Middle School, 225 Robert St., Burlington. A final open house is set for Saturday, Nov. 3, at 10:45 a.m. at the school district office, 100 N. Kane St., Burlington.

At the sessions, Superintendent Peter Smet will present a slideshow explaining the referendum, including the process used to determine the ballot question and the scope of the work the proposal addresses.

Residents in attendance will then have a chance to ask questions in an open format, Smet said. Tours of the aging middle school buildings will also be provided upon request.

“This is one of the few areas when we switch from a representative Democracy to a direct Democracy,” Smet said of the referendum process. “Now it’s my duty to educate the voters”

He said the district has distributed information through direct mail and on it’s website.

“(The open house sessions) are another opportunity to explain to people what we’re doing and how we got here.”

The referendum seeks up to $43.7 million in borrowed funds to finance safety and security, facility maintenance and a new middle school to replace Karcher, according to district officials.

To read the full story see the Oct. 18 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Editors note: The story included with the Oct. 18 print edition of the Burlington Standard Press incorrectly listed the date of the next open house session as Thursday, Oct. 18. The next session will be held Thursday, Oct. 25 at Karcher Middle School, 225 Robert St.

