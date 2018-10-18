The Gateway Technical College Fire Program is partnering with fire departments throughout Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties to recruit new firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

Gateway will host a recruitment event on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the HERO Center, 380 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Participants will learn what it takes to become a firefighter or EMT and serve their communities.

Departments throughout the area and the country are facing a shortage of volunteers to serve in emergency responder positions, according to Gateway officials.

Multiple fire departments from Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties are looking to hire and/or sponsor prospective trainees throughout their education path in Gateway’s fire and EMS programs.

Among the opportunities at the event are: fire department affiliation; firefighter/EMT networking; application process coaching; interview process coaching; firefighter fitness coaching; firefighter demonstrations and hands-on experiences.

Lunch will be provided by Hungry Head Sandwich Shop and Luisa’s Pizza for all attending. Prize drawings will also be offered.

The list of departments participating in the event includes:

City of Kenosha Fire Department

City of Racine Fire Department

East Troy Fire Department

Town of Wheatland Fire Department

Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department

Kansasville Fire Department

Somers Fire Department

Wisconsin EMS Association

Waterford Fire Department

Rochester Fire Department

City of Burlington Fire Department

Town of Burlington Fire Department

Wind Lake Fire Department

For additional information, contact Romana Groeschel, Gateway Fire Instructor Event Coordinator at 262-206-6377 or groeschelr@gtc.edu.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments