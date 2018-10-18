The Gateway Technical College Fire Program is partnering with fire departments throughout Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties to recruit new firefighters and emergency medical technicians.
Gateway will host a recruitment event on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the HERO Center, 380 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Participants will learn what it takes to become a firefighter or EMT and serve their communities.
Departments throughout the area and the country are facing a shortage of volunteers to serve in emergency responder positions, according to Gateway officials.
Multiple fire departments from Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties are looking to hire and/or sponsor prospective trainees throughout their education path in Gateway’s fire and EMS programs.
Among the opportunities at the event are: fire department affiliation; firefighter/EMT networking; application process coaching; interview process coaching; firefighter fitness coaching; firefighter demonstrations and hands-on experiences.
Lunch will be provided by Hungry Head Sandwich Shop and Luisa’s Pizza for all attending. Prize drawings will also be offered.
The list of departments participating in the event includes:
- City of Kenosha Fire Department
- City of Racine Fire Department
- East Troy Fire Department
- Town of Wheatland Fire Department
- Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department
- Kansasville Fire Department
- Somers Fire Department
- Wisconsin EMS Association
- Waterford Fire Department
- Rochester Fire Department
- City of Burlington Fire Department
- Town of Burlington Fire Department
- Wind Lake Fire Department
For additional information, contact Romana Groeschel, Gateway Fire Instructor Event Coordinator at 262-206-6377 or groeschelr@gtc.edu.
