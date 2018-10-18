The Racine County Sheriff’s Department has identified the woman who died Tuesday in a crash with a semi truck on Highway 20 in the Town of Dover as Allison Olesinski, 23, of North Prairie.

According to her obituary, Olesinski was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was studying to be a nurse at Marquette University. Her funeral is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 22, at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 353 E. Norwich St., Milwaukee

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday a deputy came upon a serious injury accident that had just occurred in the area of Highway 20 (Washington Avenue) and Sharp Road in the Town of Dover involving a semi truck and an SUV.

Olesinski, who was driving the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive traumatic injuries, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to officials.

