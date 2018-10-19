Event will share the day with annual Spooky City activities

The date of the City of Burlington’s second annual Autumn Rib Festival has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 27.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20, but city officials decided Friday to postpone it one week due to a forecast of lousy weather, according to Mayor Jeannie Hefty.

The festival will share the new date with the annual Spooky City event, which includes a costume parade and trick-or-treating for children at downtown businesses among other events.

The rib fest, spearheaded by Hefty, is a community fundraiser designed to help area organizations. It will run from noon to 5:30 p.m. at Wehmhoff Square in downtown Burlington. She said the Spooky City activities are largely finished by noon and the two events should complement each other.

Last year, proceeds from the Rib Festival went to the City of Burlington Fire Department, which applied the proceeds into the construction of the Tri-County Fire Training Facility on the Department of Public Works property.

For 2018, the beneficiary will be the Burlington Senior Center, Hefty said.

As proceeds roll in, visitors will have plenty of entertainment options to chose from, according to Hefty.

“We are definitely going to have a live band with a mix of music for adults,” she said.

Meanwhile, for the children, there will be a variety of activities, including face painting and an animal exhibit.

“The Haylofters are going to be face painting, and the city library is also going to be face painting,” she said.

Visitors will have an opportunity to bid on live auction items, win raffle prizes, and browse multiple vendors at the city park.

Scott Wilson of Wilson Farm Meats will provide the ribs, which will be grilled by members of the Burlington Fire Department, according to Hefty.

Downtown establishments will also open their doors for business.

Organizers are offering a carryout service for visitors unable to attend.

For more on Spooky City and the Autumn Rib Festival, see the Oct. 25 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

