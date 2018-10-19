Your portal for news from the Burlington, Waterford and Union Grove areas
Posted by Ed Nadolski / In Waterford / October 19, 2018
Tractors make their way along a 28-mile route around Waterford on Oct. 14 during the Lions Club of Waterford’s annual Tractorcade. (Photo by Tyler Myrick)
comments
Sorry, but you cannot leave a comment for this post.
Tweets by @EdNadolski
Copyright © 2018 myracinecounty. All rights reserved. Theme by WPZOOM
Comments are closed
Sorry, but you cannot leave a comment for this post.