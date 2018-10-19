A Rochester man charged with stealing a $30,000 motorcycle in Waterford was bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing on Oct. 17.

Patrick James Bennett, 33, was charged Oct. 5 in Racine County Circuit Court with burglary of a building or dwelling and two counts of receiving stolen property, all as a party to a crime; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, Bennett was captured on surveillance video stealing a racing motorcycle valued at $30,000 from the owner’s workshop next to Waterford Trucking Co. on Sept. 19. Police found the motorcycle at Bennett’s home on Sept. 24. Surveillance video showed Bennett’s vehicle at the burglary location with the motorcycle in tow, according to the complaint. Bennett is also identified on the footage as he backs the vehicle and motorcycle into his driveway on Musquequak Street accompanied by Amanda Dysland, 37, of Rochester.

Dysland is also charged with burglary and receiving stolen property.

Police searched Bennett’s home and found a clock with a hidden compartment that contained a .22-caliber handgun, three $100 bills, three metal bowls with burnt residue, cotton and needle caps, a grinder and a digital scale, according to the complaint.

The trailer Bennett used to haul the motorcycle was valued at $1,200 and was reported stolen from Diversified Infrastructure Services in Fond du Lac, according to the complaint.

For more local court news see the Oct. 19 edition of the Waterford Post.

