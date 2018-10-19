The Great Pumpkin Chuckin Fest will take place in Union Grove on Saturday and Sunday at the Racine County Fairgrounds.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The schedule is as follows:

Little Sprout Stage

Saturday

10 a.m. – Pumpkin yoga with Jessie Vyvyan Chi, of Trees and Oils;

11 a.m. – Animals of the World by the Racine Zoo;

Noon – Magic Rob;

2 p.m. – Magic Rob;

3 p.m. – Sword Play by Highwaymen Entertainment;

3:30 p.m. – Pumpkin seed spitting contest;

4 p.m. – Creatures of the Night by the Racine Zoo.

Sunday

10:30 a.m. – Animals of the World by the Racine Zoo;

Noon – Magic Rob;

1:30 p.m. – Princess Story Time by Enchanted Parties and Events;

2:30 p.m. _ Creatures of the Night by the Racine Zoo;

3 p.m. – Magic Rob;

4 p.m. – Princess Story Time by Enchanted Parties and Events.

Beer Tent Stage

Saturday

1 p.m. – Kids costume contest and parade sponsored by Polnasek Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory and Square One Heating and Cooling;

2 to 4 p.m. – People’s choice barbecue tasting sponsored by Martin’s Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep;

5 p.m. – Best of the Midwest awards;

4 to 8 p.m. – BRB blues rock band.

Sunday

1 p.m. – Pumpkin baking contest;

2 p.m. – Pie-eating contest.

6 to 8 p.m. – Battle of the bars sponsored by Dead Mann’s Saloon, JB’s Pub, Hiawatha Bar and 1175 Sports Park and Eatery. Local tavern owners will face off to see who can out-sell the others.

Information about how to enter contests and a complete schedule of events can be found at www.pumpkinchuckfest.com.

Admission and parking are free. The Racine County Fairgrounds is at 19805 Durand Ave.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments