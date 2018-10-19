The Great Pumpkin Chuckin Fest will take place in Union Grove on Saturday and Sunday at the Racine County Fairgrounds.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The schedule is as follows:
Little Sprout Stage
Saturday
- 10 a.m. – Pumpkin yoga with Jessie Vyvyan Chi, of Trees and Oils;
- 11 a.m. – Animals of the World by the Racine Zoo;
- Noon – Magic Rob;
- 2 p.m. – Magic Rob;
- 3 p.m. – Sword Play by Highwaymen Entertainment;
- 3:30 p.m. – Pumpkin seed spitting contest;
- 4 p.m. – Creatures of the Night by the Racine Zoo.
Sunday
- 10:30 a.m. – Animals of the World by the Racine Zoo;
- Noon – Magic Rob;
- 1:30 p.m. – Princess Story Time by Enchanted Parties and Events;
- 2:30 p.m. _ Creatures of the Night by the Racine Zoo;
- 3 p.m. – Magic Rob;
- 4 p.m. – Princess Story Time by Enchanted Parties and Events.
Beer Tent Stage
Saturday
- 1 p.m. – Kids costume contest and parade sponsored by Polnasek Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory and Square One Heating and Cooling;
- 2 to 4 p.m. – People’s choice barbecue tasting sponsored by Martin’s Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep;
- 5 p.m. – Best of the Midwest awards;
- 4 to 8 p.m. – BRB blues rock band.
Sunday
- 1 p.m. – Pumpkin baking contest;
- 2 p.m. – Pie-eating contest.
- 6 to 8 p.m. – Battle of the bars sponsored by Dead Mann’s Saloon, JB’s Pub, Hiawatha Bar and 1175 Sports Park and Eatery. Local tavern owners will face off to see who can out-sell the others.
Information about how to enter contests and a complete schedule of events can be found at www.pumpkinchuckfest.com.
Admission and parking are free. The Racine County Fairgrounds is at 19805 Durand Ave.
