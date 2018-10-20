Gunderson Excavating, Inc. crews demolish a structure at 100 S. Dodge St. to create space for the future Casey’s General Store, which won approval from the City of Burlington Common Council earlier this year. The building originally served as offices for Murphy Products, an agricultural firm, and most recently was home to Vorpagel Service, a local heating and cooling company. Casey’s plans to construct a 4,600-square-foot store with a fuel canopy, eight fuel islands, two underground fuel storage tanks, along with 47 parking spaces on the 1.64-acre parcel at 100-124 Dodge St. They hope to complete the new store within 4-6 months. (Photo by Jason Arndt)

