Teacher plans to donate kidney to friend

By Jason Arndt

Editor

A casual friendship has turned into a life-saving adventure for two area women.

The adventure started last year, when Kathy Mullen, of Salem Lakes, was diagnosed with kidney failure and placed on a transplant list for a deceased donor.

While she waited, Mullen began dialysis treatment at Froedtert South in the Village of Pleasant Prairie in January, but the donor never came.

Jackie Bladow, a fifth-grade teacher in the Burlington Area School District, stepped in and offered one of her two kidneys during a lunch meeting.

The offer left Mullen speechless and with the relief of knowing her dialysis could come to an end.

“Somebody out of the blue just doesn’t offer to donate,” said Mullen. “What do you say, you are in total shock. I couldn’t find the words to explain.”

According to Bladow, her decision hinged on faith. She felt compelled to help save a life.

“It was totally a matter of faith,” she said. “I just felt this pull of God.”

Narrow opportunity

The two met through Bladow’s husband, Nick, who worked with Mullen while they were employees at Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School in Kenosha County.

Although they worked together for one year, with Nick serving as an instructor and Mullen as a teaching assistant, they still maintained contact throughout the years.

When Mullen was initially diagnosed, only Nick knew about the ailment, but Jackie later learned of her struggles.

“I had no idea at that point that she was sick at all, but we hadn’t seen her for a couple of years,” Jackie said.

Through the lunch conversation, Mullen revealed none of her siblings were a match, according to Jackie.

Mullen, meanwhile, believes Bladow’s offer came through the a higher power.

“She is a very great person – she is very laid back and easy going,” Mullen said. “Thank you doesn’t seem like enough to say.”

“It is amazing. God is on our side. I can tell you that.”

To read the entire story see the Oct. 18 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments