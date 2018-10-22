Lois Lorraine Himebauch, 90, of East Moline, Ill., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at Hope Creek Care, East Moline.

Lois was born July 25, 1928, in Pukwana, S.D. to Henry and Salma Swanson Biskeborn. She married Charles Bennett Himebauch Jan. 25, 1947, at the home of her parents in Washington.

Lois was employed as a pay clerk by JW Peters in Burlington for over 20 years. She enjoyed canning, baking, and sewing. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.

Lois is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Sheryl) Himebaugh, Moline, Ill., and Todd (Teresa) Himebauch, Rock Island, Ill.; daughter, Charlotte Dardis, Vashon Island, Wash.; grandsons, Eric (Beth) Himebaugh, Moline, Ill., and Ty (Cassandra) Himebauch, Rock Island, Ill.; granddaughters, Crystal (Brandon) Treat, Mattoon, Ill., and Carolyn (Jesse) Wilson, Davenport, Iowa; seven great-grandchildren, Kylie, Maddie, Ryker, Talynn, Jed, Addie, Bennett; and a sister, Doris Pry, Bremerton, Wash..

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Himebauch; and brothers, Carl Biskeborn, Lloyd Biskeborn, and Leonard Biskeborn.

Graveside services were held Oct. 19, 2018 at Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island.

Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd, is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.

