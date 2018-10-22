Kenneth W. Ranker, 83, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 7, 2018, to join his wife Viola, who he missed dearly. They were married June 29, 1968 and rarely spent time apart from each other.

Kenneth was born on March 29, 1935 to Frank and Dorothy (nee Miller) Ranker in Burlington, where he resided his entire life. He was a retiree from Lavelle Rubber and has rarely missed a monthly breakfast get together of the retirees at the local café. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching and gardening.

Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Patricia (Douglas) Bessette and their children and grandchildren; daughter Pamela Basler, her children and grandchildren; step son Michael (JoAnn) Wiemer and their child; and step son Douglas (Dianne) Wiemer, their children and grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings, Frederick Ranker and Alice (Gary) Keyes; sisters-in-law, Ethel Ranker and Ruth Carey; brother-in-law Earl Burmister; nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Glenn, Edward, Warren and infant Elliot Ranker; brothers-in-law Jack Paschal and Jack Carey; sister-in-law Grace Burmister; and step grandson Eric Fitzpatrick.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to your favorite charity in Ken’s name.

There will be no services held per his wishes. Kenneth and Viola can be visited at Burlington Cemetery in the near future.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

