Lorraine A. Baumeister, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 20, 2018. She was born June 15, 1934, to Alex and Lillian Probst in Rib Lake. She later moved to the Burlington area and graduated from Burlington High School in 1952. On Sept. 12, 1953, Lorraine married the love of her life, Jerome Baumeister. They shared a little shy of 60 beautiful years of marriage and raised six children together.

Lorraine was a loving soul. She enjoyed taking care of others. She also loved cooking and baking, and was known for hosting picnics for her close family and friends on major holidays like the Fourth of July and Labor Day. She also liked old country music and polka dancing. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, including her beloved four legged family members.

Lorraine will be dearly missed by her loving children, Nick (Diane) Baumeister, Joe Baumeister, Linda (Ron) Hegemann, Debra (Ben Elwell) Pieters, and Luke (Cheryl Rindfleisch) Baumeister; her 15 adoring grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings, Loretta Probst, Alex Probst, Ruth Ann Barlow, Ron Probst, Larry Probst, Jim Probst, Jane Johnson and John Probst; her sister-in-law Mary Lou (John) Braun, and many other relatives and friends.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Baumeister; her son, Jacob Baumeister; her parents, Alex and Lillian Probst; her in-laws, Bernard and Alice Baumeister; her sisters, Rose Kohmen and Lillian Blumenberg; and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ervin Baumeister, Delores Baumeister Merlin Blumenberg, Paul Kohmen, Bob Linneman, and Romayne Linneman.

A celebration of Lorraine’s life will take place on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 108 McHenry Street, Burlington. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed by 11:00 a.m. memorial mass.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

