Here is a listing of trick or treat hours in area communities:

Racine County

The city and town of Burlington will have trick or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The Town of Dover will have trick or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The Village of Rochester will have trick or treat from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28.

The Village of Union Grove will have trick or treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The Village of Waterford will have trick or treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The Town of Waterford will have trick or treat from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The Town of Norway/Wind Lake will have trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

Kenosha County

The Village of Paddock Lake will have trick or treat from 4 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The Village of Twin Lakes will have trick or treat from 4 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The Village of Salem Lakes will have trick or treat from 4 to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The Village of Bristol will have trick or treat from 4 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The Town of Randall will have trick or treat from 4 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The Town of Wheatland will have trick or treat from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28.

Walworth County

Town of Lyons will have trick or treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. The Fire Department will host a bonfire beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Riverview Park. Hot dogs, chips, hot cocoa, cider and glow sticks will be provided.

The Village of East Troy, the Town of East Troy and the Town of Troy will have their annual trick or treat from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The City of Lake Geneva will have trick or treat from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28.

The Town of Geneva will have trick or treat from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28.

The City of Whitewater will have trick or treat from 4 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The City of Delavan will have trick or treat from 4 to 6 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

Delavan Township will have trick or treat from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28.

The Village of Fontana will have trick or treat from 4 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The town and village of Darien will have trick or treat from 4 to 6 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The City of Elkhorn will have trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The village and town of Walworth have trick or treat from 4 to 6 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The Village of Williams Bay will have trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments