Robin Vos, the state Assembly speaker, is one of the three most powerful politicians in the state and usually cruises to victory when challenged in his Republican-leaning 63rd Assembly District.

So what would possess a former City of Burlington alderman to play to role of David to Vos’ Goliath?

“My perspective is that we need to change,” said Joel Jacobsen, a Democrat who is challenging Vos in the Nov. 6 election. “Right now, there are a lot of people that feel they are not being represented.”

Vos, for his part, said he is running on his record of responsiveness to constituent concerns, a growing economy and a record of bipartisan lawmaking in the Assembly.

The race for the 63rd District seat – including separate interviews with each candidate – is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

The newspaper will be available at retail outlets Thursday.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

A WITCHES’ LUNCH: On the streets of New Orleans, Pamela Schroeder and some of her friends met a group of witches having lunch, and decided to bring the idea back to Burlington. Since then, she and her friends have met annually for a “witches’ lunch” at the Coffee House at Chestnut and Pine.

REFERENDUM MEETING: The second of three community education open house sessions on the Burlington Area School District’s Nov. 6 referendum is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at Karcher Middle School, 225 Robert St., Burlington.

BODY OF MISSING BOATER FOUND: The search for the body of a missing boater from the Town of Wheatland ended along the Mississippi River on Oct. 18, according to officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

THREAT CLOSES AREA HIGH SCHOOL: An old social media threat targeting schools bearing the initials CHS prompted Westosha Central High School to dismiss students the morning Oct. 19 due to the disruptive nature of the post.

BACK TO BACK: The Burlington High School boys volleyball team captured its second-straight Southern Lakes Conference title and prepares to open playoffs. Follow all the local teams in the Sports Section.

SELLER’S MARKET: Home buyers have to move quickly these days, but one area real estate professional sees a little more balance entering the market in the days ahead. See our package of related stories in the Business Section.

comments