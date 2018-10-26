Annual Halloween get together keeps local women close

By Jason Arndt

Editor

On the streets of New Orleans, Pamela Schroeder and some of her friends met a group of witches having lunch, and decided to bring the idea back to Burlington about two years ago.

Schroeder, who has an affinity for Halloween, said the trip to New Orleans – fittingly enough – came after members of her book club read a book from “The Vampire Chronicles” series authored by Anne Rice.

Since then, she and her friends have met for lunch at the Coffee House at Chestnut and Pine, where they loosen up and enjoy each other’s company.

“We thought it would be an opportunity for all of our friends to have a little fun,” Schroeder said on Thursday. “I am very glad that we ran into the witches because that is keeping our memories of our trip there alive.”

The trip included a carriage tour in the city’s Garden District.

Last year, when the group met for the first time over lunch, Schroeder reports about six people joined in, donning witches hats featuring multiple colors.

On Thursday, however, more than a dozen of her friends came and took the center table at the coffee house, where they laughed hysterically at each other’s costumes.

The laughter, she said, is something people could use more of these days.

“You don’t have to take things so seriously and you can use your creativity and have fun,” she said. “These days, everyone can use a little more fun.”

Along with members of her book club, Schroeder has fellow Haylofters community theater performers joining together, including daughters, Megan and Heather.

