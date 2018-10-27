By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

A retired Racine County staffer with expertise in finance-related matters will be keeping the Union Grove treasurer position warm in the coming months as village officials seek out a long-term replacement.

At the urging of Village Administrator Mark Janiuk, the Village Board on Oct. 8 voted to appoint Elizabeth Majeski to the position, likely through February. Majeski formerly served as Racine County’s treasurer and has since retired from the position.

Based on terms of the arrangement, consummated in a resolution, Majeski will receive $27 per hour and will not receive any benefits. She could work up to 40 hours per week, depending upon the workload.

Majeski’s hiring comes on the heels of the resignation of village clerk-treasurer Jill Firkus. She relinquished the position last month.

“We’ve been scrambling to determine what we should do,” Janiuk said, pointing out tax season is an especially critical time for the position within the confines of village hall as bills are prepared and sent out to residents.

Prior to offering up Majeski’s name as a recommendation, Janiuk in his discussion with the board said he conferred with her and the prospect of the short-term arrangement.

“She’s been retired, but she’s bored,” Janiuk said, in jest. “This is a critical point for us. This gives us some more time.”

Village President Mike Aimone said he believed bringing Majeski into the fold is the most prudent option at this point.

“Now we don’t have to pay a finder’s fee to an employment agency,” Aimone said.

For the foreseeable future, deputy clerks will assume the other half of Firkus’ former position as Janiuk and the Village Board explore next steps.

While a final determination has not been made, several Union Grove officials at the recent board meeting questioned if the clerk and treasurer roles should be split. A final determination is anticipated in the coming months as hiring efforts get underway.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments