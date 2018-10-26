Arthur “Art” J. Bodden, 97, of Elkhorn, died Oct. 22, 2018, at Atrium Care Center in Williams Bay.

Art was born Aug. 21, 1921 in the Town of Lyons to the late Ervin and Clara (Anderson) Bodden. He lived on the family farm on North Road in the Town of Lyons most of his life.

He is survived by his sister Grace M. Christensen, of Elkhorn, four nieces and two nephews. Art was preceded in death by his parents, sister Alice May Johann, and a half brother, Robert B. Rigg.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 27 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, with Rev. Tom DeGroot officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery in the Town of Spring Prairie.

Memorials may be made in Art’s name to St. John’s Lutheran Church of Elkhorn. The online guestbook is at haaselockwoodfhs.com.

comments