JoAnn Ward, 84, of Burlington passed away Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Bay of Burlington. JoAnn was born May 9, 1934 to Rudolph and Edith (nee Hood) Satterstrom in Wauwatosa. Her early life was spent in Minnesota then Wind Lake. She attended Colonel Heg State Graded School, graduated from Waterford High School and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

On July 30, 1955 she was united in marriage to Harold E. Ward Sr. in Norway. Following their marriage they resided in Wind Lake, Burlington and then Lyons. Harold passed away June 15, 2013. Over the years, JoAnn worked as an auditor for Singer Sewing Machine Co. in Milwaukee and then at the Badger Hotel/Coach Lamp Restaurant in Burlington for about 23 years. Later on, she worked part time at Meadowlark Acres Campground, Ye Olde Hotel and was Postmaster-Relief for the U.S. Postal Service in Lyons – sometimes simultaneously. She retired from the Lyons Post Office in 2012 after 13 ½ years. As a faithful attendee of Faith Chapel EFC, JoAnn served her church family in many ways, including teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, organized the Love Inc. Meal Program, was the contact person for Covenant Hands and mailed out church bulletins. For several years, JoAnn was involved with the Burlington Lyceum Club by organizing the performers for their monthly programs. Since 1970, JoAnn had been a dispatcher for the Lyons Volunteer Fire Department. She became a member in 1975 when women were first allowed to join. JoAnn enjoyed crocheting and loved to cook and bake for her family and the Love Inc. Program. More than anything, she treasured time spent with her grandchildren.

JoAnn is survived by her children, Harold “Eddie” Ward of Texas and Laurie (Joe) Norwood of Burlington; grandchildren, Billy (Krystal) Quertermous, Jeremy (Ashley) Ward, Wesley (Hannah) Ward, Christopher (Brittany Lathe) Norwood, Tyler Norwood and Sarah Norwood; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings, Eugene Satterstrom, Jeroldine Satterstrom, Rudolf Satterstrom, Jr. and Roy (Christine) Satterstrom; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, infant brother Joseph, Richard “ Dick” (Wanda) Satterstrom and George Thomas “Thom” Satterstrom.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Faith Chapel with Rev Charles Huyett officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow service at the Hudson Cemetery, Lyons.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

