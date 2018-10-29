Roland Eugene “Gene” Reese, 84, of Burlington passed away Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at his home. Gene was born Aug. 21, 1934 to John and Adeline (nee Doulin) Reese in Lancaster, Pa. His early life was spent in Lancaster County, Pa. where he graduated from high school. Following high school he served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959 in the U. S. 48th Infantry and was stationed in Worms, Germany.

On Oct. 2, 1960 he was united in marriage to Dora Mae Groff in New Providence, Pa. Following their marriage, they resided in Lancaster, Pa. and Lockport, N.Y. until 1981, when they relocated to Burlington. Gene worked as a Production Manager at various places including Packaging Corporation, Mead Corporation and Midland Container. He was member of the United Methodist Church, Washington Lodge #156 – F & AM Quarryville, Pa., Lodge of Perfection in Lancaster, Pa., Harrisburg Consistory in Harrisburg, Pa. and DeMolay Dad-Sir Galahad Chapter in Burlington. Gene enjoyed the outdoors; especially hunting, fishing and traveling. He loved going on cruises with his wife. But, more than anything Gene was a family man. He loved and treasured his time spent with his family.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 58 years; children, Keli Kelnhofer, Shawn (Jenni) Reese and Shannon Reese; grandchildren, Rudy (Reba) Konecny, Leah Konecny, Rick Hoffmann, Kelsi Johnson and Caleb Reese; and great-grandchildren, Lexis and Joselyn Konecny, and Eden Hoffmann. He is further survived by his sisters, Marguerite Barnett, Doris Berberian and Bonnie Huss; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Frank and Glenn.

The family has suggested memorials be made to Burlington United Methodist Church or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Gene’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the incredible, professional and compassionate staff of Aurora at Home Hospice. You are a true gift to healthcare. Also thanks to the doctors, nurses and entire staff of the 2nd floor at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington. Your care, compassion and professionalism were greatly appreciated.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. Ebenezer Insor officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial, with full Military Honors, will follow the service at the Burlington Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

